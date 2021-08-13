VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. as parts of the province endure another summer heat wave.

Preliminary data released by Environment Canada showed 15 records were shattered on Thursday, when high temperatures led to an Extreme Heat Alert in the Lower Mainland.

Many of the records are decades old. For example, Abbotsford saw its hottest Aug. 12 ever on Thursday, reaching up to 39.4 C. That's more than five degrees warmer than the previous record set in 1990 of 34.1.

Other records broken in the Lower Mainland include:

Agassiz area – new record of 38.2, old record of 34 set in 1990

Hope area – new record of 37.9, old record of 35.6 set in 1992

Pitt Meadows area – new record of 36.6, old record of 35.5 set in 1990

Squamish area – new record of 40.2, old record of 33.5 set in 1992

Whistler area – new record of 36.1, old record of 35 set in 1992

White Rock area – new record of 37, old record of 30 set in 1992

Late Thursday, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley's heat warning was elevated to the Extreme Heat Alert based on temperatures observed at Vancouver and Abbotsford international airports. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/heat-warning-elevated-to-extreme-heat-alert-in-b-c-s-lower-mainland-1.5545524

The raised alert level was also implemented in late June when B.C. faced record-breaking temperatures brought by a heat dome over Western Canada, but officials faced criticism for failing to communicate the severity of the situation.

"The Extreme Heat Alert criteria indicate temperatures at which the expected risk to the public is extremely high, and a larger increase in deaths in the community is expected," Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health warned Thursday.

"The alert triggers additional responses from the health authority, local government and partner organizations as well as public messaging to strongly encourage individuals and communities to be aware of the risk and take action to stay cool."

Other records that fell outside the Lower Mainland Thursday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data include: