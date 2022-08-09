More than 7 dozen monkeypox cases confirmed in British Columbia: latest BCCDC data

About one in 10 monkeypox cases in Canada have been confirmed in British Columbia, the latest data suggests.

In an update Tuesday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control updated its total to 85 cases of the disease.

The vast majority remain in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, with six cases each confirmed in the Fraser and Island health authorities.

Health Canada last updated its numbers on the monkeypox virus outbreak on Aug. 5. At that time, there were 957 cases in the country, 81 of which were in B.C.

At that time, 11.8 per cent of the Canadian cases were in the western-most province. Adding four new cases to both tallies, the percentage is similar (11.4 per cent).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MONKEYPOX

The provincial government says it's working closely with its counterparts and officials in Ottawa to stop the spread of monkeypox, and according to the BCCDC, the risk to the general population is still considered low.

Public health officials are offering vaccinations to those most at risk, which is currently believed to be men who have sex with other men and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Anyone can be affected, though, as it spreads in several ways.

It can spread from animals to humans or between people, as well as through contact with contaminated objects including bedding and towels.

A person does not have to make contact with sores or blisters. They can also be infected from respiratory droplets during close, face-to-face contact, the BCCDC says.

The disease is not considered to be a sexually transmitted infection, but because sexual activity includes close contact, some cases have been spread that way.

Monkeypox infections are known to be in more than 70 countries, prompting a public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization.

SYMPTOMS OF MONKEYPOX

Monkeypox can present in different ways but most people experience two stages over a period of two to four weeks, the BCCDC says.

Stage 1 can include fever, chills, intense headache and swollen lymph nodes, as well as back and muscle pain, and fatigue or exhaustion.

Some in Stage 1 may also have a sore throat, cough, nausea or diarrhea, though those symptoms are less common, according to health officials.

Stage 2 starts between one and five days later, in most cases, the CDC says, and includes the sores or blisters that give the disease its name.

The pox are most commonly seen on feet, hands, arms, legs, mouths and genitals, according to the BCCDC. They last between two and three weeks in most cases.

And those wondering if they have the disease should note the rash sometimes changes in appearance, so it may start as small spots, then later become fluid-filled blisters. Eventually they turn to scabs and fall off.

Not everyone experiences the same symptoms, and health officials say patients may experience the stages in the opposite order, skip Stage 1 entirely, or have sores only in one spot.

Those pox can also look different. There's a photo here that the BCCDC uses as a reference.

WHAT DO I DO IF I HAVE MONKEYPOX?

Those who believe they've been exposed are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, as it can take as long as three weeks for signs to develop.

If they haven't been contacted by public health, they're asked to call their local health authority. Public health officials are attempting contact tracing to ensure vaccinations of those exposed or at risk.

If a person falls ill, they should contact their doctor right away, and let them know they've had contact with a case or suspected case.

Until they've been tested, they should avoid all types of close contact with others, especially those with greater risk of experiencing severe illness. This includes pregnant people, children and those with weakened immune systems.

They should not share towels, clothing, bedding or other things that have been in contact with their skin, and should cover sores and blisters with clothing or bandages.

They're advised to wear a face mask around others, get someone else to care for their pets if possible, and dispose of all contaminated materials in a "high-quality" garbage bag.

Those items should be stored in animal-proof bins so pets and other animals, including rodents, can't get at them, the BCCDC says.

If they test positive, they'll be given more instructions from public health.

Fortunately, most people who contract monkeypox recover on their own after experiencing a mild illness.

Some cases are moderate to severe, however, so they may require further care, including medications or treatment in hospital.

There's no well-established treatment for monkeypox, but anti-viral medications are sometimes prescribed.

Anyone who tests positive and then experiences worsening or new throat or rectal pain, severe fever or chills, shortness of breath, chest pain or new pox lesions on several parts of the body should go to an urgent primary care facility or emergency department.