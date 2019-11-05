VANCOUVER – More than 100 baby animals were reunited with their moms in the wild this year, thanks to a rehabilitation program with the SPCA.

The BC SPCA's Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre says it reunited dozens of young birds, deer, raccoons, goslings, squirrels and rabbits between May and September this year.

In total, about 2,700 animals were brought to Wild ARC since January and after recovering, have been released back into the wild.

"We do our best to rehabilitate every wild animal who comes into our care and give them a second chance at a wild life," said Andrea Wallace, manager at Wild ARC in a news release.

"The most rewarding moments in wildlife rehabilitation are release days when we know we've successfully brought them back to health and done everything possible to prepare them for life back in the wild."

Wild ARC was also recognized for its work in B.C. communities with several accolades including the 2019 Friend of the Earth award.

"It's overwhelming and very heartening to see the show of support throughout the community," Wallace said. "It's great recognition for our dedicated team of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and release all our wild patients."

Wild ARC treats about 140 different species every year and has over 250 volunteers.