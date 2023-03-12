More support needed in B.C. cancer plan for those without family doctors, advocates say

B.C.’s cancer care plan doesn’t go far enough to address the nearly one million British Columbians without a family doctor who need access to cancer screenings, according to a patient advocacy group and some doctors.

Camille Currie, the president and founder of BC Health Care Matters, said she has heard from residents who have tried to access cancer screening programs, o they are not eligible to participate without a family doctor.

“That makes it not at all inclusive and really makes us question the universality of this program,” she said.

In February, the province announced a 10-year plan to expand cancer care for B.C.'s aging and growing population. The provincial government also announced a $440-million investment in improving screening, treatment and research.

"Primary care plays a critical role in encouraging and enabling patients to participate in cancer screening programs,” the province's plan says.

CTV News asked the Ministry of Health where that leaves the hundreds of thousands of residents in the province who don’t have a family doctor.

In an emailed statement in response, a spokesperson said people have several ways to access a cancer screening referral such as going to an urgent or primary care centre, a walk-in clinic, or speaking with a nurse practitioner.

Victoria-based family physician, Dr. Vanessa Young said while the funding announcement is positive, failing to provide the necessary support to unattached patients could have dire consequences.

“A patient of mine, her husband presented to the emergency room one night a year or two ago. He was in abdominal pain. At that moment, he was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer. He had not ever had a family doctor,” Young said. “There’s a needless life lost and there are many other examples of that.”

Dr. Kim Chi, BC Cancer’s chief medical officer, acknowledged the need for family physicians, especially as the disease becomes more prevalent.

“One in two British Columbians will get cancer in their lifetime, so it is a system-wide problem and yes, primary care factors importantly in that,” he said. “Not just in the screening and prevention world, but also as patients go through their [care] management, they rely on their family doctors to be quarterbacks.”

In the last few months, the province has made commitments to address the health care crisis by fast-tracking internationally trained doctors and revamping the physician payment plan, which as of March 10th, it says 2,142 family physicians have signed on to the new model.

While the government works on addressing the shortage, Young believes for those without a family doctor and in need of a cancer screening, a diagnosis could come too late.