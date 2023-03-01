More snow forecast for B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night
Municipalities across B.C.'s South Coast are preparing for yet another blast of wintry weather.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning warning of more snow in the forecast.
The weather agency says a Pacific frontal system is moving in from the north and will spread mixed precipitation to the region by the evening.
Lower elevations of Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley will receive mostly rain. Areas further inland and over higher elevations may see snow accumulate.
Up to five centimetres are forecast for the North Shore and over the west and central Fraser Valley.
As much as 15 centimetres may fall in the Sea to Sky Corridor.
Squamish and Hope could receive close to 10 centimetres, if the snow isn't too wet.
Parts of Metro Vancouver were hit with more than double the amount of snow than what was initially forecast for Tuesday.
Environment Canada had anticipated that two to four centimetres would fall.
However, according to data from its website, Vancouver International Airport saw about eight centimetres and the North Shore saw 11.
The storm rolled in just in time for the morning commute, triggering accidents and stranding buses.
Many who rely on transit had to look for other options.
“TransLink bus tires actually are snow tires.They feature the highest snow traction rating available,” said Shruti Prakash Joshi, senior manager of media relations for TransLink.
She said there were major delays in Vancouver and about seven routes had to be suspended all together until conditions improved.
“Translink buses, as you know, use tires with the three peak mountain snowflake rating and this means they are actually winter rated and have been certified to provide quality traction in snow,” said Prakash Joshi.
The majority of streets were plowed and salted in Metro Vancouver by Wednesday morning, but the region remains in a freeze thaw cycle.
Warmer temperatures the afternoon prior caused much of the snow to melt which then refroze overnight when the temperature dipped below zero again.
That has created very icy conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.
