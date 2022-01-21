More police departments warn of 'bail money' scam after $10K lost in Delta
Police agencies across the Lower Mainland are warning the public about a "bail money" scam that has been reported around the region this month.
Vancouver police first publicized the scam last week, releasing surveillance video of a fraudster collecting thousands of dollars from seniors who had been told a relative had been in a car accident and was being held in jail.
The Vancouver Police Department said at the time that it had received two reports of the bail money scam on the same day, and was working with police in other jurisdictions - including Surrey and Chilliwack - to determine whether the incidents were connected to others reported around the region.
This week, police in Delta reported yet another instance of the scam.
On Jan. 13, a resident received a series of calls from someone claiming to be from the RCMP. The scammer told the woman she "urgently needed to provide bail money for her grandson," according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.
The scammer knew the woman's grandson's name, police said, adding that someone showed up at her house later that day and collected $10,000 from her.
The following day, the scammers called back, this time demanding $25,000 supposedly related to the grandson's probation. The woman became suspicious and called police, who were waiting at her home when the scammer arrived to collect the money.
Delta police said they arrested a suspect at the woman's home and have been working with other police agencies to determine whether the incident is connected to other cases in the region.
“I can also confirm that there are outstanding persons of interest in this matter, with whom the police would like to speak,” said Delta police Insp. Brian Hill, the officer in charge of the department's frontline patrols, in the news release.
Police in New Westminster and North Vancouver also issued warnings about bail money scams this week, though neither agency shared details of any specific incidents in its jurisdiction.
Delta police said they have not been able to recover the $10,000 the victim lost. The 22-year-old Quebec woman they arrested in the case was released on Jan. 17 with "a number of conditions."
Marie-Jeanne Belanger is facing one charge of committing fraud over $5,000, Delta police said.
All of the police agencies that have issued warnings about this scam have stressed that Canadian police and courts never call family members to ask for bail money. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and report it to their local police, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It feels like betrayal': Vulnerable families respond to COVID-19 changes as B.C.'s top doctor defends approach
When the provincial health officer told British Columbians she was removing isolation requirements and testing for most of the population and compared managing COVID-19 in similar terms to the flu or common cold, many people were shocked and some instantly alarmed.
3 Canadians shot, 2 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
Two Canadians were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported. The shooting took place at Hotel Xcaret.
'Special partnership:' Canadian loan of $120 million welcomed by Ukrainian president
The president of Ukraine is thanking Canada for a $120-million loan aimed at bolstering his country's economy amid a hostile buildup of 100,000 Russian troops along its borders.
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
Frozen smoothies recalled over cyanide poisoning concerns, reports of illnesses
Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling three batches of its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie due to the presence of raw elderberries, which could cause cyanide poisoning.
Canada Post unveils stamp honouring jazz legend Eleanor Collins
Canada Post has revealed its new stamp honouring 102-year-old trailblazing jazz singer Eleanor Collins.
Bitcoin value tumbles almost 50 per cent since record November
Bitcoin has lost almost half its value since its November high, with cryptocurrency prices continuing to plunge as major economies look to curb their growing popularity.
Canadian gold company distances itself from deadly Ghana explosion
Kinross Gold Corp. says it didn't own or operate the truck involved in a deadly explosion in Ghana Thursday that was carrying supplies to the company's mine.
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv's escalating tensions with Russia
Vancouver Island
-
Rare marine mammals sighted in Salish Sea
The Salish Sea has been alive with rare cetaceans lately. Risso’s dolphins were sighted Friday near Nanaimo in the Strait of Georgia, and last week a fin whale was spotted foraging for food near a popular beach in North Seattle.
-
B.C. looking at redeveloping Victoria affordable housing complex
BC Housing is in the early stages of redevelopment planning for the decades-old Evergreen Terrace affordable housing complex in Victoria.
-
Island Health confirms 1 new COVID-19 death in final update of the week
Across the province, nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, including the one in Island Health.
Calgary
-
Fundraiser for rally to protest vaccine mandate on truckers exceeds $1.4M
A movement, called Freedom Convoy 2022, is only a week old but the Alberta organizer of a fundraising campaign to support the event has raised more than $1.4 million for the effort.
-
Calgarians #StandWithUkraine for rally at the Peace Bridge
A rally of about 20 people will meet at the Peace Bridge in Calgary on Saturday and they are calling on community leaders to join them to help raise awareness of the critical situation facing the Ukrainian people.
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
Edmonton
-
'We'd love to turn this around for the city': Draisaitl hopes to end Oilers' slump against Flames
Last time Draisaitl talked with the media earlier this week, a reporter called him 'pissy' for being short with him. However on Saturday, hours before the season's second Battle of Alberta, the German star was more enthusiastic in his answers and hopeful the team would turn it around.
-
Fundraiser for rally to protest vaccine mandate on truckers exceeds $1.4M
A movement, called Freedom Convoy 2022, is only a week old but the Alberta organizer of a fundraising campaign to support the event has raised more than $1.4 million for the effort.
-
3 Canadians shot, 2 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
Two Canadians were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported. The shooting took place at Hotel Xcaret.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
-
SIU investigating after man dies in officer-involved shooting in Markham, Ont.
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a man dead in Markham on Friday night.
-
Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
Montreal
-
'In jail': Teenagers spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group homes over COVID-19 exposure
Vulnerable teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Similar lockdowns happened at other homes, including one for much younger children.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for third straight day, 68 new deaths
Quebec reported a third straight day of decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 56 fewer patients from 24 hours ago. The province added 68 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Associations want a general assembly to address seniors' living conditions
The Coalition for Seniors' Dignity (AREQ-CDA) is restating its invitation to the government to hold a general assembly on the living conditions of seniors, following the report of the Health and Welfare Commissioner.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
-
RCMP make arrest after two women assaulted in Selkirk
RCMP have made an arrest after two women were assaulted in Selkirk on Jan. 20.
-
Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer in the death of an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre last year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy with rare brain tumour dies
A Saskatoon boy with a rare brain tumour who was known for inspiring others in the community has died.
-
Saskatoon Blades take home victory over Medicine Hat Tigers
The Saskatoon Blades beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 9-2 in a Friday night matchup at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Regina
-
Sask. Hall of Fame NHLer Clark Gillies dead at 67
Clark Gillies, a Hockey Hall of Famer and Regina Pats legend, has died at the age of 67.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports six deaths Saturday, 125 people in hospital with COVID-19
New Brunswick reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 11 people in ICU Saturday, total of 287 people in hospital with COVID-19
In a news release Saturday afternoon, health officials in Nova Scotia said 82 people were admitted to hospital and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. 11 people were reported to be in intensive care.
-
'We just want this to move forward' – Family members hope for no further delays in public examination of N.S. mass shooting
Family members of those killed in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting hope there will be no further delays for public hearings examining the massacre.
London
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
-
Ontario man who thought he won $1,458 on sports bet shocked by reason he won't get the prize
An Ontario man who recently bet $2 on a long shot and thought he won $1,458 by predicting the outcome of three hockey games was shocked when he was told he didn't actually win.
-
COVID-19 outbreak growing at EMDC
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre is prompting calls for more to be done to protect inmates and staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway closure, snowfall warnings in effect for parts of northeast
The Ministry of Transportation is reporting the closure of Highway 17 in both directions from White River to Batchewana Bay following a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.
-
Politicians in Timmins share how what they are looking forward to when pandemic restrictions lift
The pandemic has forced everyone to pivot from their usual routines, including politicians.
-
3 Canadians shot, 2 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
Two Canadians were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported. The shooting took place at Hotel Xcaret.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
-
Snowmobiler seriously injured after allegedly fleeing from police near Belwood Lake
The province's Special Investigations Unit says a snowmobiler suffered serious injuries after allegedly fleeing from police outside of Fergus.
-
Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground
Police are investigating after pornographic images, some of young children, were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.