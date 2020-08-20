VANCOUVER -- More flights have been added to a provincial COVID-19 exposure warning list, bringing the total number of possible exposures on trips in and out of B.C. to more than 30.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted the latest flights on its website and on Twitter Wednesday. Four were international while three were domestic.

Those flights include:

Aug. 9 – Air China flight 992 from Vancouver to Hohhot (rows 55 to 61)

​Aug. 9 – Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Aug. 10 – Air Canada flight 295 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 12 to 15)

Aug. 10 – Air Canada flight 296 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 26 to 32)

Aug. 13 – WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 22 to 28)

Aug. 14 – Air India flight 1143 from New Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Aug. 15 – Nippon Airways flight 115 from Vancouver to Tokyo (rows 35 to 41)

Passengers on those flights are asked to monitor themselves for two weeks for symptoms of the disease and to get tested if any arise. Passengers on international flights are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.

Since the start of the month, 35 flights in and out of B.C. have so far been posted on either the federal government's or the BCCDC's exposure warning list.