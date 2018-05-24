The release of a much-anticipated report meant to cut down on gridlock gives Metro Vancouver drivers an idea at the fees they might pay to ease commuter congestion.

After eight months of research and engagement, the independent commission tasked with providing options for ways to cut down on traffic jams by charging drivers revealed two options.

The goal of the report was to explore mobility pricing as a way to reduce congestion by up to 25 per cent, and create 20 per cent more reliable trip times, while finding a "fairer way" of paying for transportation, the commission said in a statement.

They were also asked to look it as a way to reduce or eliminate the need for fuel taxes and other charges while still providing a budget for maintenance and improvement of the region's transportation network.

The first stage of the longer process was released Thursday morning.

Read the full report on the commission's website

The first option is to charge an average of $5 to $8 per day for those who drive through regional congestion points during peak times.

For example, drivers heading out of Vancouver during the afternoon peak might pay $4.59 for use of the Lions Gate and Ironworkers bridges, while those who take the Queensborough, Pattullo and Port Mann could pay as much as $5.52.

A second, more expensive model would charge those heading to the North Shore $6.89 during the evening commute, and $8.27 for use of the Queensborough, Pattullo and Port Mann.

Drivers travelling during off-peak hours would still pay a daily fee for using major routes – which also include Oak and Knight Streets, North Road, the George Massey Tunnel and others (see chart below) – but the cost would drop to between $0.36 and $1.59, depending on route and model.

The rates and locations of the 12 charge points, as well as timing of peak periods, are all preliminary, and the commission said further work would be required to determine the details.

According to the report, the charge point system could improve travel time reliability by 17 to 20 per cent, and reduce congestion by as much as 25 per cent. The estimated median cost to affected households would work out to between $1,800 and $2,700 a year.

Implementing the system could cost as much as $250 million, with an annual operating cost of as much as $200 million. Including revenue from fuel tax, the system could bring in an annual net revenue of $1.1 to 1.5 billion, the commission said.

The second option put forward by the commission is a pay-per-zone system, where drivers are charged based on distance travelled.

The zone-based system would see Metro Vancouver broken into between two and eight zones, based on the model selected. The exact boundaries are still to be determined.

As with the charge-point system, distance-based charges would vary by time of day and route. Drivers would be charged a per-kilometre rate ranging from $0.02 to $0.40, however the commission suggests there could be a price cap put in place to address those who drive long distances each day.

The commission outlined several examples, including a commute from the Vancouver General Hospital to Port Coquitlam. The 32-kilometre trip would cost between $7.49 and $10.96 during afternoon peak hours, depending on the pricing model chosen. The same trip on transit would cost between $4.30 and $8.45 for an adult fare.

The same journey using the above charge points would cost between $2.27 and $3.41.

With distance-based pricing, a driver making the 32-kilometre trip from South Surrey to Coquitlam would pay between $5.20 and $7.48 during the evening rush hour, compared to $3.54 to $5.30 on the charge point system.

The cost of public transit is the same as the Vancouver-Port Coquitlam trip.

The report estimated each affected household would pay an average of about $3 to $5 per day, and $1,000 to $1,700 a year under the distance-based system. It suggests the effects on congestion and travel time would be comparable to that of the charge-point system, and would generate annual net revenues of between $1 and 1.6 billion.

To view the above map of examples in a larger size, click the image and navigate to page 45 of the report.

Speaking at the joint TransLink Board and Mayors Council meeting, New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote suggested the region consider a tax shift where drivers would be given a break on the gas tax to make up for mobility pricing.

"The reality is a year from today, two years, there is not going to be mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver. But over the next five to 10 years, we are going to see significant strains on our transportation system," he said.

North Vancouver District Mayor Richard Walton said a similar proposal was defeated in Stockholm.

"The politics of this are complex and daunting. This is not an election issue," Walton said.

Many of the mayors refusing to comment are not seeking re-lection in the fall, including Surrey's Linda Hepner, who said the issue was "not for the faint of heart, politically."

Mayors in Vancouver, Delta, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, White Rock, Langley, North Vancouver District and the City of North Vancouver have also opted to step down at the end of the term.

Hepner said the report was a good start, and has furthered the discussion regardless of if its suggestions are adopted. It's a sentiment echoed by Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan, as well as several others.

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson said the charge might encourage those already struggling to afford life in Metro Vancouver to "leave the region and go somewhere else."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward. All graphics from the Mobility Pricing Independent Commission.