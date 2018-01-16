

CTV Vancouver





The independent commission tasked with studying mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver has narrowed its focus to two options, including a system of charging drivers at congestion hot spots.

That approach would see motorists dinged when driving through certain traffic-heavy areas, such as busy roads, tunnels and bridges.

The second would charge drivers by distance travelled, with higher dollar-per-kilometre rates being charged at busier areas and times.

The Mobility Pricing Independent Commission acknowledged neither system is likely to be embraced by the public immediately, but said other jurisdictions have found people warm to the charges after seeing positive results.

"As decongestion charging concepts become more concrete the public may begin to worry about the negative personal consequences," the commission wrote in a report. "After implementation public acceptance typically increases."

According to the commission, the public elsewhere has found so-called congestion charging resulted in more improved travel times and smaller bills than they expected.

Officials also warn that doing nothing is not an option; TransLink has found trip times on key routes increased by 15 minutes over the last decade, and more than a million more people are expected to move into the region over the next 27 years.

Meanwhile, congestion charging has been credited with helping to reduce gridlock in other major cities. Advocates say Stockholm's traffic decreased by 10 per cent after officials implemented a mobility pricing system.

The independent commission spent the fall gathering feedback from 6,000 residents and stakeholders in Metro Vancouver before tightening its focus, and will continue to hold consultations as it moves forward.

Researchers are expected to begin performing a more in-depth analysis of the two preferred options beginning later this month.

In the meantime, people can sign up for updates at the ItsTimeMV website.