Mobile shower program for homeless launched by Burnaby organization

A mobile shower unit for people who are homeless was unveiled in Burnaby Tuesday, an initiative described as the first-of-its-kind in Metro Vancouver.

To start, the Society to End Homelessness will be making showers available at their outreach resource centre at Southside Community Church every Thursday.

Executive director Carol-Ann Flanagan says it's something the organization has had on its "wish list" for years, and it was made possible by a grant from the City of Burnaby and the Union of BC Municipalities.

"This will give our folks that don't have a roof over their head a chance to be clean," she said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

"We are very, very happy and proud that we're able to offer this service to our guests."

She added the society hopes to soon resume some of its other services that have been on hold during the pandemic, like foot care and haircuts. While the shower will be parked outside the church for now, the reason it's mobile is because the plan is to be able to travel to wherever there's demand.