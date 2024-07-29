Third BC United MLA set to go to B.C.'s Conservatives

VANCOUVER
    BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is losing a third member of the legislature to the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

    BC United's director of communications Adam Wilson says in a statement that Teresa Wat, who represents the riding of Richmond North Centre, has indicated her intention to join John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives.

    Wat was elected under the BC Liberal banner three times beginning in 2013, prior to the party changing its name to BC United.

    Wilson says the party wants candidates who share its vision and values and if Wat feels that her values better align with Rustad's, "we wish her well."

    Wat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    BC United has lost several high-profile candidates and members of the legislature to the provincial Conservatives.

    Lorne Doerkson, who represents Cariboo-Chilcotin, left the party to join Rustad in May and Surrey's Elenore Sturko did the same in June.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024

