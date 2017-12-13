

Alyse Kotyk, CTV Vancouver





Speaking to a sold-out crowd at the Vancouver Convention Centre, former U.S. secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shared her views on her country’s political landscape, particularly in light of Roy Moore’s recent defeat in Alabama.

"The combination of Roy Moore, Steve Bannon and Donald Trump proved to be too much for a lot of Alabama Republicans to stomach," she said in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday. "I think that for me it was a very important turning point in basically holding President Trump and his most vitriolic, destructive advisors led by Steve Bannon accountable."

Moore, a former judge, faced controversy leading up to the election as he was accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his 30s. Ahead of Clinton’s talk, fans waiting outside said they hoped she would take the opportunity to weigh in on the candidate’s defeat.

"I think she was probably last night, in her room, watching TV going, ‘Yes, yes!’ Because it’s like one more step in putting our government back in place," Cathy Benson, who campaigned for Clinton, told CTV Vancouver.

Clinton also praised Democrat Doug Jones, who won the Senate seat, calling his campaign "dynamic" and "vigorous." Following his victory, she told her Twitter followers that "Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud."

"Overall it’s really positive news for our country, for our values, for our common sense," Clinton said on Wednesday. "It is, I hope, the turning of the tide away from a reality TV campaign, the kind of horrible, prejudicial, bigoted behaviour and rhetoric that we see from too many. But we still have work to do."

Vancouver is Clinton’s 16th and final stop in her international tour to promote her book, What Happened. Fans said they were excited to hear her speak candidly.

"I hope definitely we get to see a different side of her, and a bit of the inside of her, and see what she’s made of because we’ve only really seen the public person so far," said Luciana Bordignon, before Clinton’s talk on Wednesday morning.

What Happened focuses on Clinton’s experience running in the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump and what it was like to be the first woman nominated for president.

"It was a great book," Cathy Benson said. "It’s a very emotional book because we all lived it too and we feel like we’re living it again through her words."

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure