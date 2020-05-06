VANCOUVER -- Richmond Fire-Rescue is investigating after an overnight fire at a scrapyard on Mitchell Island.

The flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near Mitchell Road and Eburne Way.

Crews on scene told CTV News a number of cars caught fire, but it's unclear what sparked the blaze.

Massive flames and dark plumes of smoke could be seen from the Knight Street Bridge as a chemical smell filled the air.

A team of 20 firefighters were able to douse the blaze in about an hour.

The yard was believed to be unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.