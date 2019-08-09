

Firefighters responded to a fire on Mitchell Island that sent a large plume of black smoke into the air Friday afternoon.

Posts on social media show the smoke rising from the island starting shortly after 3 p.m. Within half an hour or so, the smoke had turned from black to white.

City of Richmond spokesperson Clay Adams told CTV News the fire broke out in an auto shop on the island near the intersection of Twigg Place and Mitchell Road.

Adams said the fire began in a vehicle, but spread to the structure of the building. Crews were able to get the upper hand on the blaze and prevent it from spreading, he said.

"They apparently were able to get at it quite quickly," Adams said.

Numerous automotive businesses, including several recycling and salvage shops are located on the island in the north arm of the Fraser River between Vancouver and Richmond.

Two large fires occurred on the island in a four-month span in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.