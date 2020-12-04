VANCOUVER -- Addressing what he called "concerns of misspending" at the Provincial Health Services Authority, B.C.'s health minister said his deputy minister has been asked to conduct a review.

In a statement Friday, Minister Adrian Dix said he asked Stephen Brown to look into allegations raised earlier this week, including that the PHSA "undertook unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations" at its Vancouver headquarters.

Additionally, the minister said, it is alleged the PHSA made "inappropriate" hiring and appointment decisions, as well as decisions on severance and salaries.

Dix also listed claims of "excessive catering expenses" for executives in the spring, while the province was still reeling from the first wave of the novel coronavirus, and of "the procurement of problematic respirators."

Brown was asked, according to the minister, to assess the decisions and conduct of the PHSA and advise the ministry on whether any actions are required, including changes to policies.

And on Thursday, Dix said, Brown reported back.

It appears the deputy minister found some issues with the personal protective equipment.

According to Dix, Brown has recommended a third-party investigation that will clarify "the appropriateness of the PHSA's handling of a problematic purchase of (PPE) and other related concerns."

Additionally, the deputy minister recommended limiting the PHSA's authority on spending internal capital without approval, as well as an overall review and "refresh" of related policies.

Brown also recommended limiting the PHSA's power to change senior executives without his approval, and to review business meeting expenses following the catering allegations.

Dix said he "reviewed and accepted" all of the recommendations made by Brown.

While policy reviews and the third-party investigation are taking place, interim measures include that the PHSA have no further planning or spending of internal capital unless approved by the ministry.

The PHSA has been told to eliminate the chief of staff role as of next Friday, and make no further decisions on hiring or firing senior executives without approval.

"I have made it clear that it is critical that the public has confidence in the PHSA and the management of B.C.'s health system in general," Dix said in a written statement.

In a brief response, PHSA leadership wrote that they are supportive of the review, and welcome new recommendations "as an opportunity to ensure public confidence."

The authority refused to comment on the PPE claim "to protect the integrity" of the investigation.

It thanked staff, including medical staff and paramedics, for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.