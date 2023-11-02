Mission RCMP raid lab capable of producing 2.5 million doses of fentanyl

Reports of shots fired led to the discovery of a large-scale fentanyl lab in Mission last week, according to authorities.

Mounties say they were called to the 12700 block of Stave Lake Road in the Hatzic Valley early in the morning on Oct. 27, and found "a number of spent bullet casings" at the scene. That triggered a search of the adjacent property, which led police to the lab.

"Investigators determined that the property housed a large-scale operating fentanyl lab, housed inside a storage building and several shipping containers," a news release from the Mission RCMP says, adding that a multi-day search of the property ensued.

Roughly 25 kilograms of pure fentanyl was seized along with an additional three that had been cut and were ready to be sold on the street, police say, estimating that the total amount seized equalled 2.5 million doses. Two thousand litres of chemicals and 6,000 litres of "hazardous chemical waste" were also found, the detachment notes.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

"The seizure of this fentanyl, and the dismantling of this drug lab to prevent further production, will have a significant impact on the people that profit from the harm this drug causes in our communities," Mission RCMP Insp. Ted Lewko writes in the statement.

"We hope that the residents in the area of the lab will also feel safer knowing that this facility has been shut down."

Anyone with information about this property is urged to call 604-826-7161.