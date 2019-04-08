

CTV News Vancouver





A woman who went missing over the weekend in Surrey has turned up safe, according to police.

Tracy Bethel's family was concerned about her well-being after the 32-year-old disappeared on Saturday afternoon, triggering an alert from the RCMP late Sunday night.

Fortunately, she was found safe about 12 hours later.

"Thank you to the public, media and our police and community partners for their assistance," the RCMP said.