

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Chilliwack senior they believe may be in need of medical attention.

In a statement issued Sunday, the RCMP said they're looking for 86-year-old Ethel Baranyk. She also goes by the name "Grace."

Baranyk was last seen Saturday around 10:30 a.m. by a caregiver. At the time, she was in the 45000 block of Lenora Crescent, the RCMP said.

She's described as 5'4" and 120 pounds, with short grey-white hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a grey sweater and navy blue pants.

Officials say she may appear confused or disoriented, and could be in need of medical attention.

"Police and caregivers are concerned for Grace's well-being," Cpl. Mike Rail said in a statement.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue is aiding in the search for the senior, he said.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.