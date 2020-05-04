VANCOUVER -- A senior dog that had originally been reported as stolen has now been located and is safe at home, police said on Monday.

The 16-year-old dog named Keisha was believed to have been taken from a 2017 grey Prius parked on Moberly Road near the Olympic Village Canada Line station sometime before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Vancouver police said.

The English Cocker Spaniel is now safe at home with her owners after being dropped off at the BC SPCA, according to police. Her owners were particularly concerned about the senior pup's disappearance as she is blind, deaf, and also deals with some mobility issues.

"It sounds like there may have been a Good Samaritan who was under the impression that the dog needed help, not knowing the underlying condition of the dog," police said in a statement.