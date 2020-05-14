VANCOUVER -- The missing 25-year-old woman New Westminster police were looking for throughout the day Thursday has been located and is with her family, police said on Twitter Thursday night.

The woman left her home on Hospital Street near East Columbia Street at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to exercise, but didn't return after two hours, police say. She did not take her phone with her and couldn't be reached.

A concerned family member called police. Officers said they were concerned for her well-being because her disappearance was "out of character." They said she doesn't have close friends in the neighbourhood but often connects with her family in China over the phone.

CTV News Vancouver has removed the woman's name and image from this story.