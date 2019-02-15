Missing man located, taken to hospital: Vancouver police
Gary McKenzie is seen in an undated handout photo from Vancouver police.
A man reported missing Thursday night has been located and taken to hospital, Vancouver police say.
Officers alerted the public of his disappearance Friday morning because of concerns for his health. Gary McKenzie has a number of medical conditions and requires daily medication, the VPD said in a statement.
Without them, he may appear confused and disoriented.
McKenzie was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. near East Hastings and Main streets.
He was located Friday afternoon and taken to hospital for assessment. No further information has been provided.