Missing Indigenous woman's remains found, Vancouver police confirm

A body found three months ago has been identified as Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman missing from Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department released the information Saturday, saying the BC Coroners' Service confirmed the identification on Friday. The remains were discovered in Richmond on May 2 – the day before Harrison was reported missing, the VPD said.

"This is heartbreaking news to everyone who knew and loved Tatyanna, and to the many strangers who came together to search for her when she disappeared," wrote Const. Tania Visintin in a statment.

“Although we are now able to provide some answers, many questions remain, and we will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tatyanna's disappearance."

Police say Harrison died from fentanyl toxicity.

Harrison last had contact with her mother in late March, texting her from somewhere on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. A recently released appeal for information detailed Harrison's last known movements, which included two confirmed sightings of the young woman in Vancouver in April.

Despite the tragic end to the search, police are still asking anyone with information about Harrison's case, including her activities leading up to the day she was found dead, to contact investigators at 604-717-2530.

This is a developing story on CTV News. Check back for updates