Miguel Mack disappearance now a murder investigation, RCMP say

Investigators believe a young B.C. man who disappeared under mysterious circumstances one year ago was murdered.

The update on Miguel Mack's disappearance was provided Thursday by the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which confirmed the 24-year-old Merritt resident is now considered a homicide victim.

"His disappearance and murder are senseless acts, and this investigation remains a priority," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a statement.

The RCMP is determined to hold whoever is responsible for Mack's death accountable, and to provide "some semblance of closure" to the young man's loved ones, Smart added.

Mack was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, and his family reported him missing days later, on March 3.

A large-scale search was launched in the Merritt area involving volunteers, police dogs and drones, but turned up no sign of the missing man.

In a news release marking the anniversary of Mack's disappearance, the RCMP said he still "has yet to be located."

This Saturday, Mack's family is hosting a community walk in Merritt, beginning at 2337 Coutlee Ave. at 5 p.m., and has invited the public to participate.

The RCMP described Mack as a 5'10" tall First Nations man weighing 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information on his disappearance to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tipline at 1-877-987-8477.