Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line

Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta.

Construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line has officially begun, officials announced Friday.

TransLink says commuters can expect service that’s at least 20 per cent faster than the current line.

There is great demand for more service in the area as Scott Road is one of the busiest corridors south of the Fraser Valley.

The plan includes nine kilometres of new dedicated bus lanes, queue jumps and upgraded bus stops, which will be sheltered and provide real-time schedule information.

The route will use 60-feet long, hybrid diesel-electric buses, all of which will be air-conditioned. Construction will take place along the Scott Road corridor from now until late 2023.

It will impact traffic patterns along Scott Road and 72nd Avenue.

However, TransLink says one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

The current 319 route is the fifth busiest bus route in Metro Vancouver

The R6 Scott Road RapidBus is TransLink’s largest service expansion since 2020.

The service is expected to launch in early 2024