Metro Vancouver traffic disrupted by protesters near ferry terminal

Protesters once again stopped traffic on a Metro Vancouver highway, this time blocking the route to a ferry terminal.

At about 8 a.m. demonstrators with Save Old Growth blocked Highway 1 for traffic heading towards Horseshoe Bay. It appeared some of the demonstrators had their hand glued to the road not far from the BC Ferries terminal.

Traffic was flowing again in the area about 30 minutes later.

Members of the group said commuters can expect to see escalated action, after they took a break for six weeks to recruit and train more people. The group is calling for an end to logging of old growth forests in British Columbia through legislative changes.

On Monday, members temporarily halted traffic on the Second Narrows Bridge and for those heading south through the George Massey Tunnel. Another protest blocked a highway on Vancouver Island and access to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

"They might not like our tactics, but they want to save old growth," protester Sam Nguyen said Monday about the impacts the demonstrations are having on commuters.

"We've tried petitions, we've tried to talk to MLAs, it's been 30 years, nothing's happened … we don't want to be on the roads. We don't want to be stopping these people going to work."

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth praised police actions and told reporters Monday there was no tolerance for illegal behaviour. He went even further in criticizing the group.

"The public does not support what they're doing and if they think it does...they've got rocks in their head," Farnworth said.