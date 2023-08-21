Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
The Metro Vancouver Regional District remains under an air quality advisory as a result of smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across the province.
An estimated 30,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province because the blazes, including the 110-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
After crews were able to make progress fighting the fire on Sunday, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting told a press conference he expects they'll continue to spend today taking advantage of good weather to go into neighbourhoods and extinguish fires around homes and create a “guard.”
Whiting said that while the amount of smoke in the air has been “tough” it is reducing the sun's intensity, which helps in the fight.
The Metro Vancouver Regional District is recommending people, especially those with underlying health conditions, postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
Nanaimo's Ethan Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw at world championships
Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his own record and exceeded all expectations, claiming the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
CPS investigation closes downtown CTrain station
Eastbound trains are not stopping at the Eighth Street S.W. LRT station as Calgary Police have taped off the area.
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
BREAKING | Man in his 40s killed in downtown Toronto shooting; police looking for suspects
A man in his 40s has died after being shot in downtown Toronto Monday morning.
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
Toronto man allegedly broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
A man allegedly broke into someone's home and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Back-to-back shooting, stabbings leave 1 dead and 2 injured overnight: Montreal police
Police are investigating two incidents early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.
After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire
Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024. The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
Winnipeg house goes up in flames for 4th time this year
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a North End house that went up in flames on Sunday evening.
'Reduced to ash and rubble': Winnipeg man loses home in Kelowna wildfire
A Manitoba man living in B.C. says he's still in shock after his home was destroyed by wildfire last week.
No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house was reported in the west central region of the city.
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
Misha Pavelick's accused killer returns to youth court in Regina
The man accused of killing 19-year-old Misha Pavelick at a high school graduation party near Regina in May of 2006 will be back in youth court on Monday.
Crews quickly contain early morning Regina house fire
An early morning house fire on Monday was quickly contained to one floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
Recently shuffled Liberal cabinet is meeting in Charlottetown this week
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
Man facing several charges after stabbing in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say an Eskasoni man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged stabbing early Saturday morning.
Fatal Middlesex Centre collision claims two teens
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
Transport truck on fire on Highway 401
Fire crews are on their way to assist a transport truck on fire on Highway 401 in Thames Centre.
'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build' Pierre Poilievre continues to send a strong warning to municipalities
Conflicting views on addressing the housing crisis, with Conservative Party making his presence felt as Ontario’s municipal leaders meet
53rd anniversary of the Sudbury Tornado, one of Canada's deadliest
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
E-scooter rider in Guelph dies from injuries
An e-scooter rider who was found by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries in Guelph on Wednesday has died.
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
76-year-old subdues 29-year-old stabbing suspect until police arrive: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 29-year-old in connection to a stabbing and say they have a 76-year-old to thank for keeping the suspect in place.