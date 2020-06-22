VANCOUVER -- A 46-year-old Metro Vancouver man died on Father's Day after trying to rescue his daughter over the weekend, RCMP say.

Mounties say they were called the Mill Creek waterfall in Kelowna on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

The father had gone into the water to rescue his daughter, who had slipped and fallen in, according to police.

While the daughter was able to make it back to shore, the father did not. He was pulled from the water by bystanders but he could not be resuscitated, according to police.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated and passed away,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a statement. “RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are now investigating the man's death.

A manager at Nationwide Realty Corp., based in Surrey, identified the man as Kashif Sheikh. The manager said Sheikh was a father of four who was due to finish his training to become a full-time realtor in August. He had started working for the company in January.