Metro Vancouver heat warning: How to protect yourself, trees as temperatures soar

Towers in Burnaby are seen during a record-breaking heat wave in June 2021. Towers in Burnaby are seen during a record-breaking heat wave in June 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener