Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations

The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.

Some gas stations posted prices of 203.9 cents per litre on Sunday and Monday. According to a heat map on GasBuddy.com, the average price of gas for the Fraser Valley Regional District Monday was 204.5 cents per litre. The map suggests prices in the region are among the highest in the country.

It was possible to find gas below $2 Monday morning, however. In Vancouver, the lowest price for regular gas was 190.9 cents per litre, according to GasBuddy. Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Coquitlam and Abbotsford all appeared to have stations with gas for less than 200 cents per litre too.

Last month, gas prices in Metro Vancouver repeatedly broke records. Experts said at the time oil prices, ongoing supply issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine were all driving up the cost.

Hoping to address the high prices, Premier John Horgan announced in March most drivers who had a basic auto insurance policy with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia in February will receive a $110 rebate.

Commercial ICBC customers will get a rebate of $165 because their gas expenses are often higher, officials said.

The rebates are expected to be delivered to drivers in May or June.

Despite these ongoing high prices, B.C. went ahead with its carbon tax increase on April 1, bringing it to 11 cents per litre.