VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver family of three and a North Vancouver couple are among the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Iran's capital CTV News has learned, killing everyone on board including 63 Canadians.

According to a friend of the family and a spokesperson from one of the victim's employers, Ardalan Ebnoddin-Hamidi, his wife Niloufar Ebrahim and their teenage son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi were on the flight that left 176 people dead.

A couple from North Vancouver – Naser Pourshabanoshibi and Firouzeh Madani – were also on board the flight, CTV News has confirmed. They are both doctors and were in Iran for the holidays. Their 20-year-old daughter, Kimia, visited Iran with her parents but returned to Vancouver earlier to prepare for school.

Ukrainian officials said that a Ukraine International Airlines jet crashed into farmland outside of Tehran only minutes after take-off on Wednesday morning, local time.

The airline released a list of the passengers on board the plane that shows names and year of birth.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the crash.

"Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians' questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority," Trudeau said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The Canadian government is recommending against non-essential travel to Iran, citing a "volatile security situation." In particular, the latest travel advisory includes a specific advisory for Canadian-Iranian dual citizens, saying they're "at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained."

"Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens," the warning says. "Canadian-Iranian dual citizens should carefully consider the risks of travelling to Iran."

With files from The Canadian Press