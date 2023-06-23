Metro Vancouver city doubling fines for smoking in parks during summer months

Citing hotter, drier conditions and an increased threat of wildfires, one Metro Vancouver city is doubling the fine for smoking in parks during the summer months.

Port Coquitlam announced the move Thursday, upping the financial penalty from $250 to $500 for anyone caught smoking cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and vapes between June 1 and Sept. 30.

"An increase in fines provides an additional incentive for people to comply with the bylaw and penalizes those that show a disregard for the rules, a statement from the city says.

The city is also reminding people that the bylaw requires anyone who is smoking to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes before entering a park or other area where smoking is prohibited.

Penalties for smoking vary across the region. In Vancouver, the fine is $250. In Richmond, fines escalate from $150 the first time someone is caught to $500 the second time and $1,000 a third. The Metro Vancouver Regional District imposes a $500 fine for anyone caught smoking in a park in its jurisdiction.

Port Coquitlam's decision comes after a record-breaking start to wildfire season in B.C. Wildfires have charred nearly 8,700 square kilometres in the province since April 1, eclipsing the 20-year average of about 162 square kilometres for the same time of year.

"A wildfire can spread quickly due to dry conditions and high winds and can cause severe environmental and economic impact. Wildfires can become devastating when they encroach upon homes and critical infrastructure," the news release form the city notes.

Of the 475 fires that have sparked in B.C. so far this year, 280 have been human-caused, 174 have been caused by lightning and the cause of the remaining 14 is unknown, according to the wildfire service.

With files from The Canadian Press.