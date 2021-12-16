Meeting of health officials, hospitality industry could signal new COVID-19 measures

CTV News has learned B.C. health officials are meeting with representatives from the hospitality industry Friday, which could signal the government is planning to impose new COVID-19 measures soon.

The meeting will include a discussion about the spread of the Omicron variant of concern.

Similar industry meetings have previously been held hours before the province announced additional restrictions intended to combat rising case numbers.

B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers have been surging for the last week, with the 753 cases announced Thursday marking the highest single-day increase since October. The province has also seen a fast-growing number of infections involving Omicron.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Friday. CTV News will be streaming the event live.

Earlier this week, Dix alluded to the possibility of new restrictions, telling reporters the government is reviewing "any changes to public health orders that will be required in the coming days to address the increase in case counts."

It's unclear what measures officials could be considering. Ontario reintroduced capacity limits on large venues this week in response to rising Omicron numbers in that province. Ontario health officials have also "strongly advised" the public to limit the size of social gatherings this holiday season, though there is currently no legally enforced cap.

Dix has said that large organized events such as Canucks games are not a significant source of transmission, thanks to B.C.'s vaccine passport system, but that officials are monitoring the situation closely.

The possibility of new restrictions and the federal government's advisory against non-essential international travel have created considerable uncertainty for British Columbians wondering how they should be spending the holidays.

Henry and Dix have also urged residents to keep gatherings small, and to only invite guests who are vaccinated, particularly if they have contact with anyone who is immunocompromised.

“My advice to you as individuals is if you're going to an event, you don't know everyone at the event and there isn't a vaccine mandate at the event, don’t go,” Dix said Wednesday.

The minister warned that transmission is happening at parties and other social events, which are ramping up as Christmas approaches. Off-campus parties were connected to more than 100 COVID-19 cases among University of Victoria students last week, several of which involved Omicron.

A total of 71 Omicron cases have now been confirmed within the Island Health region, more than half of the provincial total of 135.

British Columbians faced their toughest restrictions of the pandemic last Christmas, when they were unable to have anyone outside their household over to celebrate. With the 2021 holiday season in full swing, Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre said it's as good a time as ever to get vaccinated.

"I encourage everyone who is hesitant about being vaccinated to get vaccinated today," he said.

"We're not anywhere near the old normal, but this new normal feels better than last year's normal. So let's remember that."

While the situation in the province remains fluid, Conway said he would like to see rapid testing ramped up to help slow the spread of the virus.

“It's very useful in identifying where the outbreaks are occurring, and interrupting transmission networks in a local way, rather than a province-wide way. That may be an important tool in avoiding province wide measures that may be being considered,” he explained.

Health officials are expected to provide an update on their rapid testing strategy next week.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday