One of the world's first police dogs trained to detect the synthetic opioid fentanyl is calling it a career after five hard years at work.

The BC RCMP tweeted the news of Doodz's retirement Wednesday.

"He once successfully detected 27,000 fentanyl pills," the tweet said. "Thank you Doodz for your service and commitment to keeping communities safe."

The announcement comes just days after two new recruits were officially added to the Vancouver police's K9 team.

"Blitz and Odin, who will be handled by Const. Nick Florkow and Const. Mike Taylor respectively, have spent the last month bonding with their handlers and have started their four-month training program at the beginning of March," the VPD said.

