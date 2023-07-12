Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says

A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.

The delivery of the terms comes after federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan late Tuesday instructed the mediator to send him the terms within 24 hours so he could forward them to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.

The two sides have 24 hours upon receiving the recommendations to decide whether or not to ratify the agreement.

Neither side confirmed they have received the terms.

This is a developing story on CTV News. Check back for updates.