Meandering bird blamed for delayed ferry boarding in Metro Vancouver

Ferry traffic at the Metro Vancouver terminal was briefly held up recently because of a bird.

Passenger Joyce Crouch sent in video of a cormorant refusing to move our of the way, despite urging from BC Ferries employees at the Tsawwassen terminal.

The minute-long video shows the bird hopping around to avoid employees, but not actually flying away for some time.

A staff member even appeared to be attempting to pick it up, or scare the bird into believing it might be caught, and still it took some time.

The bird was blocking the vehicle ramp, meaning drivers and staff had to wait until the bird finally moved before the ferry could be boarded. And rather than flying off, the bird just perched on a railing next to the ramp, allowing vehicles to pass.

Encounters with wildlife are not a regular enough occurrence for BC Ferries staff members to require training, a spokesperson said.

Fortunately for passengers, the situation was unique.