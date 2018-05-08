McKenna declares B.C.'s mountain caribou under imminent threat
In this November 2005 file photo provided by the British Columbia Forest Service are part of a Southern Selkirk caribou herd moving north through the Selkirk Mountains about three miles north of the Washington state border into Canada (British Columbia Forest Service, Garry Beaudry, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 7:49AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 8:15AM PDT
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has declared B.C.'s mountain caribou under imminent threat and she says immediate intervention is required if the dwindling herds are to recover.
McKenna says her department will speak with Environment Ministry officials in B.C. and Alberta to discuss how to move forward.
Environment Canada said last week that 10 mountain caribou herds in southern B.C. and Alberta are facing extinction.
The environmental group Wildsight announced last month that populations of the Southern Rockies and Southern Purcell herds were at their lowest point ever, with just seven animals left.