Mayor wants stiffer fines after 407 recent brush, grass fires in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has proposed increased fines for fire safety violations – following hundreds of recent brush and grass fires, the majority of which were caused by people.

Locke presented a motion at city council Monday directing staff to review the current penalties and consider increasing – or even doubling – the fines when open fire bans are in effect.

"By taking this step, we are sending a clear message that the safety of our community is our top priority," Locke said in a statement Tuesday. "It's essential that everyone understands the serious consequences of violating these regulations, as they directly impact our ability to keep our city safe."

Firefighters have responded to more than 400 brush and grass fires since May 1, according to the city.

Locke spoke to media Tuesday, and said “most of the fires, almost all of them, are human-related.”

“We need the public to be diligent, to be aware, to report fires when we see them. We are a big land mass in Surrey, so we need people to report,” she said.

Earlier this month, officials warned residents that Surrey was increasing enforcement of existing fire regulations, citing elevated risk due to hot and dry weather conditions.

Campfires and fireworks are not allowed anywhere within Surrey, nor is smoking in the city's parks.

Those who violate fire bylaws can face stiff penalties – including fines of up to $5,000 for illegal fireworks displays. Smoking or starting fires within parks can also cost scofflaws up to $2,000.

Last year, Surrey issued 30 tickets for fire-related offences during the summer – including 11 for unlawful burning, 11 for prohibited smoking and eight for unlawful fires.

So far this year, the city has issued 15 tickets – 10 for unlawful burning, three for prohibited smoking and two for unlawful fires.

Residents can report violations by phoning the city at 604-591-4370 or using Surrey's online complaint tool.

The report from the Surrey Fire Service will likely come to council on Sept. 9, when it will be voted on.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Yasmin Gandham.