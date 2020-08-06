VANCOUVER -- Masks will be mandatory on Metro Vancouver's public transit system beginning later this month.

TransLink announced the new policy on Thursday morning, days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she would "encourage" a mandatory mask rule on buses and SkyTrain.

CEO Kevin Desmond said he hopes the requirement will make people feel more comfortable returning to the transit system, where "physical distancing is not always going to be possible."

"Customer confidence is key to rebuilding ridership in the context of this pandemic and we believe this step is important to bring many of our riders back. We’ve listened to transit users who want to see face coverings made mandatory on transit vehicles," Desmond said in a news release.

Masks will be mandatory beginning on Aug. 24, TransLink said, but there will be exceptions for young children, first responders and people who can't wear them for health reasons.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.