Manual SkyTrains, tire socks and hockey sticks: Here's how TransLink is managing Metro Vancouver's latest snowfall

Significant overnight snowfall in Metro Vancouver means drivers and transit users may face delays Thursday morning, the region's transit authority is warning.

Parts of the Lower Mainland saw more than 10 centimetres of snow accumulate overnight, leading TransLink to activate its snow plan.

Transit users taking a SkyTrain may notice the trains are running more slowly than normal. That's because attendants are operating the trains manually, TransLink explained. This helps "avoid delays from minor snowfall triggering track intrusion alarms," the authority said.

De-icer is also being used on the tracks and trains were run overnight to keep rails clear. Attendants may also be spotted using hockey sticks at stations to clear snow and build-up from the doors.

Find out how we use hockey sticks to clear snow and ice build-up from the SkyTrain doors: https://t.co/85opx0cqmm pic.twitter.com/aOGkPX6Whe — News from TransLink (@TransLinkNews) December 30, 2021

Those taking a bus should expect some delays and cancellations, especially on the North Shore, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and New Westminster.

The transit authority said some 60-foot articulated buses are being switched to 40-foot vehicles as they're more agile in the snow. As well, "tire socks" are being used on Burnaby Mountain, North Shore and Vancouver routes to provide more traction.

"TransLink has been in constant communication with each Metro Vancouver municipality to advise which roads should be prioritized for clearing," a statement from the transit authority said.

"We thank our customers for their patience during this inclement weather."

Transit users wondering about delays can check TransLink's Twitter feed or call customer information at 604-953-3333.