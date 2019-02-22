

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





The winter season is a time when British Columbia becomes a snow-covered paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

We recently travelled to Manning Park Resort on CTV Morning Live and spent a few days exploring the area. The resort is located in the heart of the Cascade Mountains in E.C. Manning Provincial Park.

It's a very easy drive from the Lower Mainland with the travel time coming in generally under three hours from downtown Vancouver.

Manning Park Resort is a four-season family-friendly destination and it doesn't disappoint when it comes to winter activities. During our stay we had the chance to snowshoe, tobaggan and soar down the Polar Coaster on a snow tube.

For those that enjoy cross-country skiing they have 64 kilometres of groomed trails. For the ultimate Canadian experience they have an outdoor ice rink and naturally they have hockey sticks and pucks available to complement your skate rental.

Manning Park Resort feels like a tight knit community and access to winter fun is right outside your doorstep. Being slightly higher in elevation and further inland, they enjoy great conditions for alpine skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.

With a variety of accomodation options including their new premium cabins there is room for the entire family. The Manning Park experience is all about making memories that can easily be reflected on while enjoying some après time by the fire.

To learn more check out the videos from CTV Morning Live.