The man and woman who were killed following a hostage situation have been identified as a couple in a long-term relationship.

Surrey RCMP received reports of a man who had taken a woman hostage in a home on 100A Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. It was reported the man was armed, prompting a massive police response in the neighbourhood.

"They were negotiating with him to come out and to let the girl go," said Coreena, a neighbour.

Several hours later, around 7 a.m. the next day, members of the Emergency Response Team eventually entered the property with a warrant. There was a confrontation inside followed by a police-involved shooting, according to B.C.'s police watchdog, which has been called to investigate whether officers' actions contributed to the deadly outcome.

The RCMP confirmed the man suffered a "fatal gunshot wound," but did not give any indication of who opened fire or how many shots were let off.

The woman was found severely wounded and died later in hospital. The nature of her injuries hasn't been confirmed either.

Friends have since identified the victims as Nona McEwan and Randy Crosson. The couple has a young child together. McEwan also has children from a previous relationship.

"I feel sorry for the family, it sucks that they've now lost their mom. And that guy's family has now lost a son," said Coreena.

A man with the same name as Crosson has been convicted of firearm charges, robbery, theft and breaking and entering.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi and Ben Miljure