VANCOUVER -- An apparent drug overdose victim is alive after collapsing on a bench in North Vancouver.

The bench is in the courtyard of the North Vancouver RCMP detachment. Mounties say they immediately spotted the man and rushed to administer naloxone.

When that didn't work and the man's heart stopped, three officers performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived eight minutes later, the RCMP says.

A release from the detachment says the man was rushed to hospital and required several days of treatment but has now made a full recovery.