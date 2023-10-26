Man who shot 2 people at Williams Lake rodeo sentenced to 9 years in prison

A B.C. man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a shooting at the Williams Lake rodeo that injured two people and forced the evacuation of thousands of attendees last year.

Jordell Anthony Sellars pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offences, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed. Three other charges, including one of attempted murder were stayed.

After receiving credit for time served, Sellars' sentence amounts to seven years and 10 days in custody.

Shots rang out at the Williams Lake Stampede grounds on July 4, 2022 during the bull-riding event. Sellars was arrested at the scene and police said the shooting was targeted but that one "innocent bystander" was injured.

The event was sold out and marked the return of the rodeo after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook update from stampede president Court Smith after the shooting, the thousands in attendance were told to evacuate by an announcement over the loudspeaker during the bull riding event.

"There were no other injuries. Our announcer did a fantastic job of having people exit the facility," he said in a Facebook video.

Laureen Carruthers spoke to CTV News on the day of the shooting, saying it was a shocking end to a "perfect rodeo weekend."

She was in the ring taking photos for the rodeo association at the time.

"There was just suddenly some type of commotion. We didn't really understand anything that was going on. I saw the clown jump over the fence and go up into the stands," she said.

"At that point I thought it was part of the clown show."

When she heard instructions to evacuate she realized that was not what was happening at all. But she said the scene was not chaotic, crediting the announcer with setting the tone by speaking calmly and providing clear instructions.

"There were people helping, people in wheelchairs being carried down the steps and out through the actual rodeo arena and through the gates where the contestants are," she recalls.

"Everybody was really trying hard to help those around them. There was no panic at all. It was handled incredibly well."

She said the mood over the weekend was jubilant, as the crowd enjoyed the return of a beloved annual tradition.

"It was just one of the all-around best rodeos I've ever been to," she said, adding she's lived in Williams Lake for 53 years and always looks forward to the way the city comes alive on the weekend of the event.

"It's just a horribly, horribly sad ending to an absolutely perfect weekend."

No details were released by police about the motive of the shooting or the extent of the victims' injuries.