VANCOUVER -- A federal offender last seen in Vancouver on Sept. 14 has been arrested in Calgary, police say.

Vancouver police first notified the public about Travis Ricky Ball on Sept. 17, three days after he failed to return to his halfway house in the city.

At the time, police said the 29-year-old was wanted for breaching his release conditions. He had been serving time for charges connected to break-and-enter, theft under $1,000, failing to comply with a probation order and possession, use or trafficking of a stolen credit card, according to Vancouver police.

In a news release Friday, Vancouver police said Ball had been located and arrested at a home in Calgary on Thursday.

Police said they would be recommending additional charges against Ball relating to breaching his conditions, theft over $5,000 and evading police.

Ball is in custody, Vancouver police said, adding that they worked with the Calgary Fugitive Apprehension Team to gather the evidence that led to his arrest.