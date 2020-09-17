VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they're looking for a federal offender who didn't return to his halfway house on Monday.

Travis Ricky Ball, 29, is wanted for breaching release conditions.

Police say he was serving time for charges connected to break-and-enter, theft under $1,000, failing to comply with a probation order and possession, use or trafficking of a stolen credit card.

Ball, who is white, 5'11" and 172 pounds, was last seen on Sept. 14 at about 2 p.m., when he left his halfway house.

Police say he has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up sweater, black sweatpants, dark running shoes and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone who sees Ball or knows where he might be is asked to call 911.