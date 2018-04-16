

Police have managed to arrest a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a North Vancouver home and threatened to open fire on officers Monday morning.

The 44-year-old was holed up in a house on Dovercourt Road, in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood, for about five hours before authorities were able to coax him outside.

Heavily armed members of the Emergency Response Team surrounded the property early in the morning and authorities negotiated with the suspect through a loudspeaker. At one point officers deployed a flashbang, sending a loud pop through the residential area.

Police said the man they eventually took into custody is known to them.

Though officers allege he threatened to shoot them during the tense standoff, they found no weapons inside the property after he gave himself up.

On Friday, North Vancouver firefighters were called to the same house after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the back of the property. An elderly couple was treated for smoke inhalation.

It's unclear if the two events are in any way connected.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim