Vancouver police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while crossing East 57th Avenue near Prince Edward Street Saturday night.

The 38-year-old man was struck by a Honda Civic around 7 p.m. while crossing in the middle of the block, police said.

They said the man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

At the scene, damage could be seen to the front window of the Honda, which appeared to have skidded to a stop, leaving long track marks on the road. Another vehicle, a parked Mercedes SUV, had a shattered rear window, suggesting the pedestrian may have been thrown into it during the crash.

Police said the driver of the Honda remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

East 57th Avenue was closed for several hours between Fraser and St. George streets while investigators worked at the scene.

Anyone with information about this collision, including dash-cam video, is asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.