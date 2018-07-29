

The Canadian Press





Police in Vancouver arrested a man in his 20s on Sunday after two stabbings in the neighbourhood of Kitsilano, just south of the city's downtown core.

Police say they first responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 7 a.m. and found a man in his late 20s with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

They say minutes later, a report was received about a man carrying a knife and bleeding from his chest near West 4th Avenue, a popular shopping and dining spot.

Officers say as they approached, the suspect allegedly attacked a woman and her dog, stabbing the animal. The woman was not injured in the attack, while the dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital.

Police say the man fought with officers until he was subdued with a beanbag gun. He was then rushed to hospital with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

Police believe the two men knew each other and had a previous altercation before the suspect fled. The investigation is ongoing.

