

CTV News Vancouver





A man stabbed during a fight on a transit bus in Richmond, B.C. this week has died, investigators say.

The 42-year-old was stabbed during an incident on a Coast Mountain bus near No. 3 and Cambie roads at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He has not been publicly identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the man's death in a statement issued the following afternoon.

Few details have been provided about what is alleged to have happened, but IHIT said a 22-year-old man from Richmond was arrested. That man has also not been identified and no charges have been announced.

IHIT is working with the RCMP, BC Coroners Service and forensic specialists to investigate the death.

The investigation is ongoing, IHIT said, but it appears that the incident began as a "random argument," which then escalated to a physical fight.

"Determining what initiated the dispute between the two men involved will be a key priority for our investigators," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a statement. "We urgently need to speak with those passengers that left the bus after the incident who have not yet spoken to police."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-4448, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Tips can also be sent by email.

