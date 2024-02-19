Man shot during attempted jewelry store robbery in Surrey's Guildford area

Mounties are investigating an attempted robbery in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Officers found the victim after responding to a report of gunfire at a jewelry store near 101 Avenue and 152 Street, close to Guildford Town Centre, at around 6:20 p.m.

“One person was shot by the suspects, who had fled the area prior to police arrival,” Surrey RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

There were no more RCMP in the area Monday morning, but broken glass and what appeared to be blood stains could be seen at a strip mall.

Surrey RCMP said officers spent Sunday evening canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to witnesses, but asked anyone else with information that could assist in their investigation to come forward.

Authorities are also looking for dash cam video captured near 101 Avenue and 152 Street between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.